In Russia in military units found the mummy

Sunday, February 23, in the Leningrad region of Russia on the territory of the military unit found the mummy of a man. About it is told in the story of REN TV.

The body was discovered the soldier-the contract employee during the crawl, the abandoned Academy building. The body of a man, which resembled a mummy, was in a manhole. In view of the deceased was 25-30 years.

Presumably, the death occurred about a year ago.

Traces of violent death the techs have not found. The corpse was sent to the morgue to determine the cause of death.

