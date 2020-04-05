In Russia invented a new ritual combat coronavirus: in a network there was video

В России придумали новый ритуал борьбы с коронавирусом: в сети появилось видео

In Russia, where the monks to get rid of coronavirus satisfied with daily processions, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow approved the texts of the special prayers and petitions in connection with the pandemic, seniors came up with a ritual fight infection.

Elderly a model COVID-19 from the green fabric, pierced his red bars. Then this layout they burned under the joyful applause.

Video at Twitter posted the Native Kirill, noting that this is not the first burning of the infection.

Users of the social network regretted the elderly and reminded them that they need isolation, and they organize events. We will note, in Russia, until April 30, has been quarantined with all the restrictions.

We will remind, earlier in Russia was getting rid of coronavirus less radical way.

