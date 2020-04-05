In Russia invented a new ritual combat coronavirus: in a network there was video

In Russia, where the monks to get rid of coronavirus satisfied with daily processions, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow approved the texts of the special prayers and petitions in connection with the pandemic, seniors came up with a ritual fight infection.

Elderly a model COVID-19 from the green fabric, pierced his red bars. Then this layout they burned under the joyful applause.

Video at Twitter posted the Native Kirill, noting that this is not the first burning of the infection.

They’re already burned recently. Got out again? pic.twitter.com/YbOaA5opX5 — Kirill Rodnoi (@kirillrodnoi) April 5, 2020

Users of the social network regretted the elderly and reminded them that they need isolation, and they organize events. We will note, in Russia, until April 30, has been quarantined with all the restrictions.

We will remind, earlier in Russia was getting rid of coronavirus less radical way.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter