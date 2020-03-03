In Russia suggested to enter the shooting for fakes about the coronavirus

Odious Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky believes that to stop the spread of panic-mongering about Chinese coronavirus will help show shot Russians.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, the head of LDPR Zhirinovsky believes that it is necessary to temporarily suspend the moratorium on the death penalty.

“We need revealing shot of one in Kaliningrad, one in Moscow, one in Sakhalin“, — he said in the program “60 minutes” on TV channel “Russia 1”. So, according to the policy, you can stop spreading rumors about coronavirus. As an alternative he proposes the penalty for false information, its size — one and a half million.

“I proposed a radical form because it works for millions of people“, — said Zhirinovsky.

