In Russia, the bread began to sell on credit? The network discusses interesting photo

The network is actively replicate interesting photo from the shop where customers are offered to take the baton in… credit.

Where and when it is made is not known. Photos, in particular, appeared in social networks on the page of “SUCTION — separate areas with separate status.”

“Russia began to sell grain on credit — “a loaf of sliced take the credit.” It is a success. I look forward to similar innovations from the leadership of the republics. But without Bender”, — said in comments to the photo.

One Internet user suggested that the photo could be corrected with the help of photoshop.

As previously reported “FACTS”, after the Russian Stavropol on Shrove Tuesday people were treated to pancakes with a snow shovel in the Russian shops there were “billed” plates.

