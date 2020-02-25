In Russia, the car shot the former Deputy

In Ekaterinburg unknown persons have shot the armored Gelandewagen former Deputy Victor Elokhina. On Tuesday, February 25, reports Ura.ru.

According to the Agency, the Elokhin at this time was in the car with the child. In Gelandewagen had the window open, and former Deputy heard a whistle and blow on the glass. Later, he found a bullet stuck in the glass two inches from his head, and called the police to a bridge on the streets of Volgograd, where he could be shot.

According to Elokhina, what happened to him could be an attempt at assassination — he two terms has worked as a Deputy in the city Duma of Ekaterinburg and managed to get the enemies in business and politics.

The police of Yekaterinburg, told journalists that no statement on the state of emergency in the production are not available.

In December of last year in Moscow and the Moscow region detained a gang of veterans of special forces of the FSB, accused of killing businessmen. Their victims were at least three people.