In Russia, the doctor of students infected with coronavirus

Two students in Stavropol, has contracted the coronavirus after I went to a lecture with the chief infectious diseases specialist of the region Irina Sannikova. As previously reported, the doctor concealed a trip to Spain and did not comply with a quarantine, says Telegram channel Life Shot.

Earlier, on 23 March, Sannikov dismissed for violation of the quarantine coronavirus. In addition, concerning the doctor criminal case, the investigation is conducted under article 237 of the criminal code (“Concealment of information on circumstances creating danger to life or health”) and 293 of the criminal code (“Negligence”).

Sannikov, visited Spain in early March, and on his return to Russia decided not to abide by the quarantine. She managed to read a few lectures and participate in scientific conferences, before she was diagnosed with coronavirus. The doctor had contact with 13 foreign students of the sixth course and 11 staff of the Department of the medical Academy in Stavropol. It was reported that 11 people were suspected coronavirus.

A former infectious disease specialist pleaded guilty. “I’m sorry” she said and added that he feels bad. Sannikov is in intensive care with bilateral pneumonia.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia exceeded a thousand people. A total of 27 March in Russia recorded 1036 cases of which 196 cases were registered in recent days in 16 regions of the country. 45 recovered, three people died.