In Russia, the lifeguard caught fallen from the 14th floor of the girl, grabbing her in flight legs (video)

In the Russian city of Irkutsk squad showed immediate reaction and caught fallen from the balcony of the 14th floor of a 15-year-old girl (some media reported that the floor was 15 and girl — 16 years), grabbing her legs when she has slipped down and fell from the 43-meter height.

As reported by IrkutskMedia, the rescuer Mikhail Dmitriev said that they received the signal information that on the edge of the balcony sits a girl. According to some reports she wanted to commit suicide. The arrived rescuers just in case placed under the balconies, a large inflatable device, the so — called “Cube of life”.

Dmitriev went to the apartment of neighbors of the girl on the floor below. Together with the dwelling owner Mikhail Ospanova he tried to persuade her to return to the apartment.

“However, his hands slipped, and she fell. At this point my thoughts were only about how to save man, not to let her die. I managed to catch her by the ankles and with her neighbor Michael, who at this moment insure me, we tied it to the balcony!”, — says Mikhail Dmitriev.

The girl hit her head. She was taken to the hospital. Dmitrieva are going to present an award.

