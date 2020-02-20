In Russia, the plane hit the ground during takeoff, seven people were injured (photo)

In the Russian Federation recorded a new incident with the plane early on Thursday An-2 in Magadan on Thursday morning made an emergency landing at the airport during takeoff, as he was unable to gain altitude.

It is reported TASS with reference to the Main Department of EMERCOM of Russia in the Magadan region.

“The plane crashed during takeoff. There were 14 people”, — said the Agency interlocutor. According to the press service of the regional government, on Board were 11 passengers and three crew members.

According to the latest data of the press service of the emergencies Ministry, the incident resulted in seven people injured.

In a press-service of the government of the Magadan region reported that all victims are delivered in hospital. “All passengers are alive, victims with minor injuries taken to hospital”, — have informed in a press-service.

In turn, the press service of the Ministry of health of the region reported that one victim is in serious condition.

“Ambulance work professionally and quickly. No fatalities, no kids… got severely injured, which at the moment is to shock the house”, — noted in Intrave region.

According to preliminary information of the regional authorities, the plane belongs to a private company that operates in the city Srednekanskiy district in the Magadan region. On Board the aircraft were employees of the company, flying to watch.

The aircraft was supposed to fly to the village of Seymchan in the Magadan region. According to preliminary data rescuers, the Details of the incident are being investigated. According to forecasters, the weather at the airfield bright and Sunny.

in Kazakhstan, the plane crashed, a flight Almaty — Kazakh with passengers on Board. Then the plane Fokker-100 crashed into a two-storey building during takeoff, on Board were 100 people — 95 passengers and five crew members.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter