In Russia, the police killed the man, trying to Wake him up with a Taser

In the Russian Irkutsk from heart failure died 24-the summer guy police tried to Wake up in a taxi with the help of a Taser.

About his son’s death from being struck with a Taser in social networks wrote his mother. According to her, Dimitri was returning from a night club and being drunk, fell asleep in the cab. The driver, who was unable to Wake the guy asked for help from the police, who decided to make a “Wake-up” with the Taser…

The woman also said that two former police officers in custody for two months.

