In Russia the school toilets are equipped with surveillance cameras for the sake of the health of young people (video)

In Vladikavkaz, the Directorate of one of the schools decided to install surveillance cameras in toilets. This was done in the campaign against drugs. .

As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, at the school No. 11 among the students was a rumor that they were organized by teacher observation. Then one of the students noticed the monitor of the surveillance camera in the office of the Dean. Moreover, the live broadcast was conducted from the men’s room.

The video shows the process of searching for the camera in the toilet — it all became clear. Students tried to draw attention to the fact that they spied.

