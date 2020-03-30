In Russia told whether Navalny the Kremlin project

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В России рассказали, является ли Навальный проектом Кремля

American and Russian economic and political analyst Slava Rabinovich doubt that the most prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is somehow an agent or a puppet of the presidential administration, or an agent of the FSB. We will remind, recently the Bulk caustically ridiculed Putin’s visit to the sick ranaviruses.

The analyst considers the leader of the party “future of Russia” to representatives of the so-called “real” opposition, knowing him personally.

“I absolutely do not believe in any conspiracy theories, and even the possibility of his cooperation with authorities. I know him personally. But even a personal acquaintance with him is in no way Eclipse my mind — I don’t believe that Navalny is somehow an agent or a puppet of the presidential administration or the FSB,” — said Rabinovich.

Note that the representatives of the third category of redepositional that have gone on cooperation with the Putin regime, Rabinovich took Grigory Yavlinsky and his “Yabloko”party.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
