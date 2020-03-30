American and Russian economic and political analyst Slava Rabinovich doubt that the most prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is somehow an agent or a puppet of the presidential administration, or an agent of the FSB. We will remind, recently the Bulk caustically ridiculed Putin’s visit to the sick ranaviruses.

The analyst considers the leader of the party “future of Russia” to representatives of the so-called “real” opposition, knowing him personally.

“I absolutely do not believe in any conspiracy theories, and even the possibility of his cooperation with authorities. I know him personally. But even a personal acquaintance with him is in no way Eclipse my mind — I don’t believe that Navalny is somehow an agent or a puppet of the presidential administration or the FSB,” — said Rabinovich.

Note that the representatives of the third category of redepositional that have gone on cooperation with the Putin regime, Rabinovich took Grigory Yavlinsky and his “Yabloko”party.

