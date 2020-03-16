In Russian schoolgirl was brutally beaten peers in the locker room, recorded it on video

In Primorsky Krai, Russian schoolgirl beat his classmate in advance of asking a friend to take a fight on the phone. We will remind, earlier the same furious parents staged a massacre of a fifth-grader who is hurting their children.

The incident with the beating of a girl was in the 61st school of Vladivostok. The video was filmed in the locker room after gym class one of the senior classes.

The video shows how the first high school girls insult their sacrifice. Then sparring becomes a brawl in which one of Obidin begins to drag the girl by the hair and kicks her feet. Beating trying to stop the boy, but the bruiser shoves him away and continues to beat the victim.

According to “Tape.ru”, 14-year-old instigator of the fight is already on the account in bodies of system of prevention of juvenile delinquency.

Investigate the incident the Prosecutor’s office of Primorsky Krai, where asked the father of the beaten girl.

“FACTS” reported about bullying in Berdichev, where drunken Schoolgirls attacked the girl and her mother. The result is three girls announced on suspicion of committing hooliganism.

