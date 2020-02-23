In Russian zoo the lion was satisfied with the defender of the Fatherland Day: in social networks laugh

В российском зоопарке льву устроили День защитника Отечества: в соцсетях смеются

February 23, in the zoo of Novosibirsk (Russia) Leo Sam had a holiday — fed paper tank, put there meat.

“In the animal world there are no armies and weapons, but there, as well as in the human world, it’s essential to protect your family, home, territory”, — wrote the press service of the zoo.

According to witnesses, Leo showed little enthusiasm for the play. The Rangers longer charged tank meat. Many people did not wait in the cold and left.
Not all visitors were satisfied. February 23, for the lion has sparked discussion in the social network. Some thanked for the occasion.

“The king is the king”; “the lion tore the tiger”; “With pipe in mouth”, — such comments appeared under a photo.

. The Russian authorities sent him under arrest for two months. The punishment came after, like a lion from the Park Zubkov bitten by a tourist.

A zoo in the Pakistani city of Karachi, the caretaker, who fed the lion raw meat, I almost lost my hand.

