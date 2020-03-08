In Saudi Arabia detained three members of the Royal family, media

Saudi Arabia has arrested three senior members of the Royal family, including the brother of the king. Reported by the BBC.

Two of those arrested, according to media reports, are some of the most influential people in the country. The Wall Street Journal reports that we are talking about the younger brother of king Ahmed Ibn Abdul-Aziza and the former crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif.

The arrest took place yesterday, March 6. The sources of The Wall Street Journal reported that it was held in the case of high treason.

Brother and nephew of the king was previously considered to be competitors of his son Mohammed bin Salman as pretenders to the throne.