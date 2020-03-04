In Scotland began to make “green” gene from pea
Gene from pea. Photo: mashable.com
One of the Scottish distilleries started producing the world’s first “green” gene from pea.
The representative of the company Arbikie Distillery explained that, unlike wheat, barley or corn, for growing peas do not require synthetic nitrogen fertilizer — a source of emissions of carbon dioxide CO2, writes Mashable.
In the production of gin we have made a step in the direction of reducing carbon emissions,” says plant Manager John sterling.
According to the University Abertay, each bottle with a volume of 700 ml Nádar has -1,54 carbon footprint kg CO2e.
Traditional drinks such as beer and whisky are made from grains, which require a fairly large amount of artificial fertilizers. This affects greenhouse gas emissions and climate change”, — said Graham Walker, Professor of sonologie at the University Abertay, who led the project for the production of peas.