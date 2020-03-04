In Scotland began to make “green” gene from pea

Gene from pea. Photo: mashable.com

One of the Scottish distilleries started producing the world’s first “green” gene from pea.

The representative of the company Arbikie Distillery explained that, unlike wheat, barley or corn, for growing peas do not require synthetic nitrogen fertilizer — a source of emissions of carbon dioxide CO2, writes Mashable.

In the production of gin we have made a step in the direction of reducing carbon emissions,” says plant Manager John sterling.

According to the University Abertay, each bottle with a volume of 700 ml Nádar has -1,54 carbon footprint kg CO2e.