In Scotland feminine products will be free

In Scotland, the Parliament approved a bill under which women will be free to provide tampons and pads. It is the first country in the world in which to implement such a project, according to Reuters.

So, free feminine products will be available in designated locations such as community centers, youth clubs and pharmacies.

Every year they plan to spend £ 24.1 million (31.2 million dollars).

The bill passed the first stage of the procedure, typing in Parliament of 112 votes, with none against and one abstention. Now turn to the second stage, when members of the Autonomous Scottish Parliament can propose amendments.

During the debate the proposer of the bill Monica Lennon said that the adoption of this law will be a “milestone for the normalization of menstruation in Scotland and in order to send a real signal to the people in this country about how seriously Parliament refers to gender equality”.

Member of Parliament Alison Johnstone asked the question: “Why in 2020, toilet paper is considered a necessity, but products of the period, no? The financial penalty for the natural function of the body is not fair.”