In Spain, a record number of Chinese deaths from the virus per day

In Spain from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours 462 patients died, which was a record figure since the beginning of the epidemic in the country.

It is reported by El Pais.

The number of infected in Spain has exceeded 33,000 people, for the last day patients has increased by 16%. In intensive care units are 2355 people, 3555 patients recovered.

The total number of deaths reached 2182 people. Spain is the second most affected by coronavirus country in Europe after Italy.

“We are seeing an increased load on hospitals in the last 3-5 days. Peak will probably be reached this week,” said the emergency relief coordinator Fernando Simon.

It also became known that Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo was hospitalized with a respiratory infection. She conducted a test for the coronavirus, the results will be published later.