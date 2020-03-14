In Spain because of the coronavirus will limit movement in the country

By Maria Batterburyon in News

The power of Spain, followed by Italy will limit movement in the country due to the coronavirus. Of the government’s plans, which will be announced in the near future, reported the newspaper El Mundo.

People are allowed to leave the house to buy food and medicine. As well as visiting hospitals and working places in case of emergency.
In any case, Leticia who kissed infected with coronavirus Minister Irene Montero, will refrain from visiting public events and regularly measure the temperature.

Meanwhile, Russia 15 March closes for foreigners land border with Poland, and Norway. An exception will be made for the citizens of Belarus, as well as members of official delegations and persons having residence permit in Russia. Russia also restricted flights to China, South Korea, Iran, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
