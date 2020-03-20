In Spain begin to close the hotels and turn them into temporary hospitals

In Spain, the pandemic is in the early stages by the authorities close the hotels. As informs edition Daily Mail, 26 March, all hotels and other “designated short-stay” shall terminate. Places where you can live for a long period, and visitors, who can feed themselves, permitted to continue work provided that the hotel will abide by all the rules of quarantine.

Hotels are starting to turn into a temporary hospital. So, the hospital has transformed the Gran Hotel Colon in Madrid, which has 359 rooms. In total, the hotels in the capital of Spain can provide 60 thousand seats for patients with coronavirus.

In the country infected with COVID-19 more than 18 thousand inhabitants. The number of deaths at the moment is at least 833 people.

