In Spain more than a thousand Chinese died from the virus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Испании уже более тысячи умерших от китайского вируса

The number of deaths from complications of infection with coronavirus in Spain increased to 1002.

It is reported by El Pais.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of health of Spain, the country has 19 980 is infected with a coronavirus, 1141 is in the ICU, 1588 patients recovered.

Most patients in the Madrid community, followed by regions like the Basque Country, La Rioja and Navarra.

Spain became the fourth country in the world, where the coronavirus has died more than a thousand people, before these figures were recorded in China, Iran and Italy.

The government of Spain on the eve ordered to close all the country’s hotels because of the long spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities imposed a state of emergency in the country for 15 days, but probably it will be renewed.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article