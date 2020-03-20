In Spain more than a thousand Chinese died from the virus

The number of deaths from complications of infection with coronavirus in Spain increased to 1002.

It is reported by El Pais.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of health of Spain, the country has 19 980 is infected with a coronavirus, 1141 is in the ICU, 1588 patients recovered.

Most patients in the Madrid community, followed by regions like the Basque Country, La Rioja and Navarra.

Spain became the fourth country in the world, where the coronavirus has died more than a thousand people, before these figures were recorded in China, Iran and Italy.

The government of Spain on the eve ordered to close all the country’s hotels because of the long spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities imposed a state of emergency in the country for 15 days, but probably it will be renewed.