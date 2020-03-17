In Spain, the coronavirus has died 21-the summer football player

The Spanish player of Amateur club “Atletico Portada Alta” by Francisco Garcia died of coronavirus. This was reported by the newspaper Marca.

The player was only 21 years old. He played at the Amateur level, and also worked at the children’s Academy coach.

“Garcia was at risk because he had a history of cancer,” – said in the message.

A few days ago, the test showed the presence in the body of a football player infection COVID-19.

On Sunday evening, March 15, he died, despite the fact that a few hours before death spoke with friends and felt good under the supervision of doctors.

Condolences to the family and the team of Garcia has already expressed the Malaga is the main club of the city, who plays in Second division.