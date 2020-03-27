In Sumy, the suspect pretended to be sick coronavirus to scare the cops

In Yampol, Sumy region during the detention the suspect tried to fend off the police, posing as a patient with coronavirus, according to tsn.ua.

Video of detention of law enforcement authorities was published. The man feigned during a search.

“There’s a quarantine in Ukraine. I feel bad. I have a fever, I feel sick. I explain me bad, fifth time. Bad,” argued the suspect.

The police had no choice, how to call physicians to examine the pseudo-patient and he was quite healthy.

Also, there are reports of suspicious persons who go from house to house and allegedly offered free protection or rapid tests for the detection of coronavirus. Police warn residents to be cautious.

Sumy is now closed for entry and exit. In the six directions arranged stationary checkpoints. Pass only by registration or help with the work, as well as a grocery car and those drivers who go to the hospital.