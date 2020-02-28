In Syria killed 29 Turkish soldiers

In Idlib (Syria) killed at least 29 Turkish soldiers in an airstrike by the Syrian “regime forces”. This is reported by Anadolu.

According to the Governor of the border with Syria, the Turkish province of Hatay Rahmi Dogan, several people were seriously injured due to an attack. It is also known that 36 people were injured. They are now in hospitals under the supervision of physicians.

As it became known, after an airstrike by government forces in Idlib Syria Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arranged an emergency meeting on security issues.

The President of Turkey wants the Syrian forces withdrew from positions, where Turkey has established military observation posts. He threatened to attack Syrian government forces if they did not stop their advance.