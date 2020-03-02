In Ternopil in a child suspected coronavirus

Monday, March 2, it became known that in Ternopil doctors hospitalized child with probable suspicion of the disease is coronavirus. About it reports a press-service of the city Council of Ternopil.

It is noted that the patient carefully examined – coronavirus in a child laboratory was not confirmed.

“The research results of the regional laboratory of the centre, this child was diagnosed with the flu of group “b”. Little patient provide the necessary treatment” – noted in the city Council.

It is known that a child aged 2.5 years was hospitalized with one of the suburban villages on Sunday, March 1. The child with the parents returned from a trip to Madrid (Spain).

At the time of laboratory studies of the child was immediately isolated – he was in infectious Boxing.