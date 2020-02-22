In Ternopil region from 25 students found the norovirus

25 students of one of Zbaraz colleges found fragments of RNA of noroviruses – varieties of intestinal infection of rotavirus. This was reported in the Ternopil regional laboratory center of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

“On the outbreak of the OKA in the College of the city of Zbarazh. Please be informed that as of 21 February 2020 the number of patients has not increased and is 25. The specialists of se “Ternopil WLC MOH of Ukraine” established that the outbreak of acute intestinal infections of viral etiology. As of 13:00 on 21 February 2020, while laboratory studies of biological material taken from patients found fragments of RNA of noroviruses”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that the regional Commission on questions tekhnogenno-ecological safety and emergency situations in the Ternopil regional state administration, addressed this issue and made recommendations to the head of the institution according to the complex of anti-epidemic measures.

“Epikaleomai continues”, – stated in the message.

