In Thailand, hundreds of them, left without breadwinners-tourists because of the epidemic, fighting for food…

In Thailand by the pandemic coronavirus affected not only people but also monkeys living freely on local streets. Dramatically decreased the number of tourists who usually feed the animals. As a result, hundreds of hungry monkeys crowds walking cities and plotting a fight with each other for food.

Thus, the network published a video, shot in the town of Lopburi, which shows how the animals rush to his companions at the hands of which noticed a single banana, and try to take it.

Local residents say they have never seen such aggression and ferocity in monkeys, which have long been a familiar part of city life. “They are now more like wild dogs,” they say.

In Thailand, while only 70 cases of infection with coronavirus and one death. The country occupies 32nd place in the list of the countries most affected COVID-19. However, the flow of tourists has decreased by at least 44%.

