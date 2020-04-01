In Thailand you start to put in jail for jokes about the coronavirus

Thai authorities will put their citizens in jail for April fool jokes and pranks on the subject of coronavirus. This is with reference to the public Prosecutor’s office reported in a Facebook TV channel Thai PBS.

The report said that the Kingdom imposed an emergency, and under these conditions, the spread of the Internet or the media any misinformation that could lead to a panic — including April fools jokes will be punished with imprisonment up to 2 years, a fine of 40 thousand baht (about 1.3 thousand dollars. — ed), or both.

In the framework of the emergency entry and exit from Thailand is completely prohibited. According to the Johns Hopkins University in the country revealed more than 1.7 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, 12 patients died, 342 were able to recover.