In the American state of Tennessee was hit by the tornado killed 25 people

In the United States of America was again struck by bad weather, in the center of the tornado strike was Tennessee on the South.

About it reports broadcaster NBC, citing the state government.

It is reported that the death toll of the tornado has reached 25.

Most of the victims, confirmed in Putnam County. Followed by the counties of Benton, Wilson and Davidson.

According to the National Agency of the USA on oceans and atmosphere (NOAA), natural disaster was the second in the history of Tennessee in the number of victims.

Thus, on 22 March 1952 vortices resulted in the deaths of 38 people in the state, and February 5, 2008 — the deaths of 22 people. A year ago a tornado took the lives of 23 people in Lee County (Alabama).

Also the disaster has led Tennessee to the destruction of dozens of buildings and to breakages of transmission lines. About 43 thousand customers in the state are still without power.

According to the fire chief, Nashville (the state capital), William Swann, fire Department of the city received more than 400 emergency calls in a tornado. While in the hospital were delivered not less than 156 people.

