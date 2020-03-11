In the army of Finnish men and women will be placed in the General barracks

The Ministry of defence of Finland will conduct an experiment in the accommodation of women and men in the General barracks during his service in the army. This is stated in the Bulletin published on the website of the land forces of the country.

The Ministry on February 18 issued a decree according to which the experiment in cohabitation can be carried out in the armed forces from 2020 to 2021. The decree comes into force from 1 April.

The experiment will take place in may of this year, participation is voluntary. Each consent may withdraw at any time without giving reasons.

Showers and restrooms will remain separate.

The aim of the experiment study of the influence of common residence on functional ability, group resistance, speed of service and learning outcomes.

Now finding the men and women in the barracks is only possible during exercises or other exceptional conditions, but not during military service. In 1995, Finland adopted a law according to which women should be allocated a separate room.

It is noted that the initiative cohabitation repeatedly made by the Finnish Union soldiers. It think it would help to overcome discrimination against women in the army.

According to open sources, the Finnish army has 280 thousand people. To serve in the army needs all citizens male, aged from 18 to 60 years old for nine months. Women can serve voluntarily.