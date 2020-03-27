In the Bundestag accused the U.S. “occupation” of Germany

Member of the international Committee of the Bundestag Waldemar Gerdt stated that Germany is still in a state of an occupied country, as the US does not want to take away nuclear weapons from its territory. It is reported BAGNET, citing foreign media.

According to him, the Americans will use their position, not paying attention to someone else’s position.

The MP noted that the German government tried to expel US troops, but after three months of correspondence, Washington said that the presence of American forces in Germany should be perceived as friendly act of trust and cooperation.

Gerdt believes that currently, their troops have no one to expel will not be because “the world is on the threshold of redistribution of spheres of influence.”

“Voluntarily give up the influence on Germany — it is unreal. We need to pray that the troops at least there is, — in warehouses”, — said the representative of the Bundestag.

He also added that Europe “just so no one does not want to give”, so everyone wants to protect their political interests, even in the face of the pandemic.