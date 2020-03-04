In the capital chose the “Top 100 outstanding women of Kyiv region”

В столице выбрали "Топ-100 выдающихся женщин Киевщины"

TOP 100 outstanding women of KYIV. Photo: press service

Last weekend in Kiev held the official awarding ceremony “Top-100 outstanding women of Kyiv”.

Due to the possibility of the club of Successful Women, we are happy for the second time to choose the 100 best and influential women leaders from various spheres of activities and popularize them for the benefit of Ukraine”, — said the organizer of the event, the Chairman of the Club of Successful Women — Kiev Liliya Oleynik.

Leading the event was unsurpassed Andrey Karpov.

The event winners were congratulated by well-known Ukrainian artists Kamaliya and Natalia Shelepnytska, and also spoke of Xanthi, Eugene Scarlett, lenara Osmanova, Sofia Egorova, Galina Sweet, Jaroslav smal, Catherine and Anastasia Ostapchuk Yevdochenko, and magically closed the event Love is nice. The event was accompanied by a unique accompaniment of saxophonist Alexei Smirnov.

