In the capital of Colombia during a prison riot killed 23 people and wounded 83

В столице Колумбии во время бунта в тюрьме погибли 23 человека и 83 ранены

At least 23 people were killed and 83 were injured while trying to organize a mass escape from the prison “Modelo” in the capital of Colombia. It is reported by El Tiempo , citing justice Minister Margarita Cabello.

According to the publication, the causes of the riots were the poor sanitary conditions in prisons and the demands of the prisoners to provide them with protection from coronavirus.

Thus, according to Cabello, to date, no cases of coronavirus nor among the prisoners nor among the prison staff.

The Minister added that the riots were in several prisons of the country, but no one managed to escape.

