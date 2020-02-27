In the cinema “Kievan Rus” took place the premiere of the film “Cherkasy”

25 February in the capital’s cinema “Kievan Rus” was held the solemn premiere of the film “Cherkassy” based on real events. The movie tells the story of the eponymous sea trawler, which during the annexation of Crimea in early 2014 have been blocked by Russian ships in the lake Donuzlav. “Cherkasy” was the last Ukrainian ship that resisted but not lowered the national flag.

Came to the premiere the film crew: directed by Timur Yashchenko, producer Mar LOTIS and Irina Klimenko, actors Roman Semisal, Mr Owl, Eugene Lam, Oleg Shcherbina, Ruslan Koval, Eugene Avdeenko, Michael Voskoboynik, Alexander lapty, Vadim Lyalko, Oles Katsion and Vadim Zapesochny and Yuri Fedash – U311 commander “Cherkasy”, which became a consultant for the film.

In the foyer held the formal part of the event. The team shared their impressions from working on the film and interesting stories from filming.

At the end of the screening, the team thanked the audience, and each shared his emotions with the audience.

All-Ukrainian premiere of the film on February 27.