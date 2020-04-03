In the company of women: Ryan Reynolds has explained what he was doing in isolation

Ryan Reynolds. Photo: instagram.com/vancityreynolds

The star of “Deadpool” with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake lively and their baby daughter, like many people around the world are now in isolation. In the chat for the show by Stephen Colbert, the actor said, in quarantine, he and his family, writes MTV News.

We do a lot of home schooling. We are lucky that we have a tiny garden, so we know little about gardening,” said Ryan.

His “personal time” Reynolds spends a little different. “I mostly drink,” – said the actor.

The star of “Deadpool” remains in quarantine in a purely female company – Blake and daughter, and mother-in-law. But he admits he is not bored. For example, the girls wanted to do the dresses and the whole day to dress in bright pink color. So the actor had to make outfits out of tissue paper. And the wife has planned for the actor’s home haircut – however, not for the first time.

She did it once. It took two and a half hours, and then, in the end, it seemed like it worked, using only a lighter or gloves made of sandpaper,” he told Reynolds.

