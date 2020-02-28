In the controversial interview, Surkov saw the “petty revenge” Putin

Very candid interview of the former assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Surkov their ally, the supporter of the “Russian world” Alexey Chesnakov is very like trying to “annoy” or “to revenge” to the former patron.

This writes the article for “MBH Media” Vladimir Pastukhov, a political scientist, researcher at University College of London.

“Even if Putin really thinks, as the marmots, least of all his plan is to publicly talk about it. Revelation Surkov, at least, put the Kremlin in a delicate position at the wrong time. And it already looks like a small place”, — says the author.

The decision to give the mountain his revelations Surkov, according to Pastukhov, took “hormonal” and not on a rational level.

For example, telling about his resignation, Surkov alludes to alleged serious disagreement with the new “context” policy towards Ukraine but is silent on how this new context has emerged.

“Unfortunately for Surkov, life is easier and harder. Its resignation is connected directly with the failure of the last meeting in the “Normandy format”, and that, in turn, is related to the fact that the policy is designed for the rapid collapse of Ukraine and the surrender of the West, came to a deadlock”, — said Vladimir Pastukhov.

In his opinion, the situation has changed, expectations Surkov: Ukraine has not collapsed, the West is in no hurry to normalize, and Russia is immersed in a viscous multilateral negotiations, in which Surkov, with its reputation as “the godfather” Donbas separatism objectively unnecessary.

In response to his resignation, Surkov makes a series of “small betrayals” putting Putin in an awkward position.

For example, once the President of the Russian Federation said that the Ukrainians and Russian — one people, his ex-assistant, “shoots” series to savagery stupid anti-maxims.

“I’m not even going to challenge them in fact, it is enough that on the background of the pathos seems a caricature of Putin”, — said the author.

Regardless of what thinks like Putin himself, Surkov or not, following representations last the whole world will think what he thinks, and it does not simplify the work of Surkov successor Kozak.

“This is a petty political hooliganism, but it can lead to very big trouble, “said the author.

a few “gems” that must take into account President Vladimir Zelensky and his team. For example, the fact that “Ukraine is not. There are Ukrainians”, “Coercion to the brotherly relations is the only method that has historically proven in the Ukrainian direction”, etc. they All obviously convey not only the opinion of Surkov personally, but the Kremlin’s position in General, is aimed at the refusal to accept Ukraine as a separate state with its sovereignty, culture and borders.

