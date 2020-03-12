In the Czech Republic, declared an emergency due to coronavirus

The Czech government has declared a state of emergency from 14:00 on Thursday due to the spread of the coronavirus in Europe. Restrictive measures will be in effect for 30 days.

About it reports the edition Novinky.

“We took a very important decision. The decision on a recognition emergency the right, we do everything we can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Prime Minister Andrew Babish at a press conference.

The government prohibits theatrical, musical, film and other artistic performances, sporting, cultural, religious, dance and other similar events, exhibitions, festivals, pilgrimage, tasting from 12 March from 18:00. Are closed markets and fairs, educational events, both public and private, involving simultaneously more than 10 people.

The ban does not apply to meetings of constitutional bodies, public authorities, courts and other public entities conducted in accordance with the law.

The government also prohibits the employment of establishments with 20:00 to 6:00.

Also prohibited from visiting sports facilities, gyms, natural and artificial swimming pools, sun decks, saunas, recreation centers, music and social clubs, entertainment establishments, public libraries and galleries.

The Czech Republic also imposes border control with Germany and Austria. Boundaries will be crossed only at certain checkpoints.

On March 14, the government ordered to prohibit the entry of all aliens who come from areas of risk. Foreigners can’t cross the Czech-Austrian and Czech-German border.

This does not apply to Czech citizens or foreigners with permanent or temporary residence in the Czech Republic.

On March 14, the government banned citizens of the Czech Republic to travel to 13 countries with a high risk of the disease, including in several EU countries, such as Italy, Spain, Austria, Norway, Sweden and France.

For today in Czech Republic 96 confirmed cases of coronavirus.