Czech reporters managed to find out who is behind one of the leading disinformation sites of the country, which from the first days of the Russian war against Ukraine had spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

About it reports Radio Freedom.

Czech Aeronet server, in question, the web is represented as “AE News (American European News) – the independent Internet news portal, prepared by the Czech and Slovak compatriots living in the Netherlands, Russia and the United States.”

However, in order to find out who’s really behind this website, the journalists of the weekly Respect and television programming Czech television “Reportéři ČT” it took five years of work and travel through the countryside of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The operator of the popular servers, which repeatedly affect political developments in the Czech Republic for its anonymous manipulation, was a Czech citizen Marek PISL. A native of South Bohemia, burdened with multiple debts, regularly changing addresses of permanent residence, and almost never left his apartment, which he now takes in Slovakia, on the outskirts of Trencin.

When journalists finally caught the man at the supermarket with plastic bags in hand to his car, he immediately began to accuse them, saying that they are to blame.

“If you honestly informed, there would be no problems. As you light information about Ukraine… The Ukrainian government is terrorizing its own population in the East of his country, as the Czech government is supplying weapons to the Ukrainian government to eliminate its own population…” – said Marek PISL.

Among the messages Aeronet 2014 about Ukraine, there was, for example, such: “a failed Fifth wave of mobilization in Ukraine. In desperation, the military began to distribute the agenda even the participants of the gay parade!”

As found by investigators, two thirds of disinformation in the Czech Republic are published at approximately 22 sites in addition to Aeronet or AEnews on the Czech market has about 20 different news servers: Zvedavec, Parlamentni listy, Sputnik, Ze-Sveta, whose origin is not transparent. They’re in Russia Today throwing sensational information in the Czech language, a variety of conspiracy theories.

The Aeronet site was highly secret, say the journalists, but later they managed to find that a number of surrogates is a man named Marek PISL, debt-burdened information technology specialist, the seller of the cryptocurrency bitcoin, which was the sole recipient of money sent by readers of Aeronet for his work, and the main content Creator on the server.

Every month he translated about 1300 euros (about 36 thousand UAH).

“In the case of Aeronet, we found that the key people behind it all – the Czechs. We have not found any information or hint that there is some kind of a Russian trace,” says ondřej Kundry, one of the authors of the investigation.