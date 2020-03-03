In the event of war with Turkey killed hundreds of Russians. Putin will not forgive, – Russian journalist

The situation in Syria continues to deteriorate. After the shelling, Syrian troops produced in the province of Idlib, killing three dozen Turkish soldiers, who were fighting against the Assad regime, Turkey has taken retaliatory action and launched an offensive in Syria. In the network published a video of the attacks of the army Erdogan’s government forces in Syria. A full-scale war, it would seem, cannot be avoided. Turkey was ready to announce the imposition of martial law. But given that the Assad government supported by Russia, while Turkey is a NATO member, the situation could spiral out of control. Given the number of countries that could be involved in this military conflict, it was possible to say that up to a Third world neighborhood.

In an interview with “FACTS,” Russian journalist Leonid Radzikhovsky has expressed the opinion that Erdogan and Putin will now try to avoid aggravation. A full-scale war for both presidents will most likely collapse. And, probably not coincidentally, the President of Turkey Erdogan is going on 5 March in Moscow for talks with Putin.

“Assad is sitting on the neck of Russia and Iran”

— Leonid, what do you think, will be a big war in Syria? — ask the Russian journalist Leonid Radzikhovsky.

— What do you call a big war? Russia’s war with Turkey?

— Russia, Turkey and Syria. Three States can be involved in a military confrontation. Will not come to the Third world?

— Well, you throw. First, Syria is not a country. Syria is a geographical place. There are gangs that come from Iran, as well-known Hezbollah, there are Turkish troops. Did not disappear of the gang who hired Saudi Arabia. Continue to fight and vandalize the remains of ISIS. It is not a country. This place of force application. And Mr. Assad is not the President of any country. It is possible to compare the late Alexander Zakharchenko, or whatever you have now? Pushilin? So, Pushilin is also, like, the President of the country. But in that moment, when Donbass Russian go — it will be “no”. So Assad sits entirely on the neck of Russia and Iran. A fight against him a buttload of different forces, which hate each other. For example, Turkey and Israel — they fight among themselves. Or Saudi Arabia. The Saudis hate Iran and hate Assad, but absolutely not in shining relations with Turkey. Israel hates Iran, hates Assad, and at the same time hates Turkey. Turkey hates Assad hates Israel and is located in a lousy relations with Iran. That is, around Syria, intertwined tangle from countries that hate each other, and some common denominator there.

Massive military collision between Russia and Turkey, in my opinion, is not possible. Because it means political disaster for Putin, and Erdogan. It would seem that war implies winners and losers. One country loses and the other can be lifted. But that’s not true. Russia’s war with Turkey will not bring the victory of Russia over Turkey or Turkey over Russia. This war will end very quickly in some truce, but it killed hundreds of people.

— Including civilians?

— Anyone at all interested in a peaceful people? Who in the world is interested in peace with the Syrians? In Russia or Turkey, someone is suffering? Civilians generally sand. I mean the loss of the soldiers. The Russians killed hundreds. Putin will never forgive. The mantra about saying, “women give birth to the new”, actually sounds like nonsense. If the clashes against Turkey killed hundreds of Russian military, Putin it would be a disaster. When the Donbass killed Russian, it passed unnoticed because it was not military personnel, but it is not clear who the mercenaries or volunteers. They slipped their mouths. It was a hidden war. In Turkey everything is happening quite openly. Mouths then no one can obscure. To hide them would be impossible.

Still the loss of Russia in Turkey was minimal — a hundred people in four years. Died and “vagnerovsky”, but they, again, do not matter. It’s hidden losses. And in the event of a collision with Turkey will die in the real military will be shot down planes.

Well, Putin, of course, Russia won’t forgive the collapse of his policy. In fact his whole foreign policy was based on the fact that, Yes, we fight the “damned Americans”, with the “Pindos”, that Russia is doing bad things, trying to put her on her knees, but we are friends with authoritarian regimes, but also with Turkey, with Iran. And if it turns out that we actually have no one to make friends, and around some enemies, it means a complete collapse of the whole concept of Putin.

The theme of a possible war with Turkey is very unpopular in Russia. However, we say little about it on television. All the time, Putin was engaged in foreign policy, citizens of Russia it is annoying. And he dozanimalis? To it that the Russian on the brink of war with the Turks? This is a great achievement! It is absolutely not clear, why are we even in this stupid Syria got. If there is a war with Turkey, Putin is going to be a disaster that will “stick” only if the Russian troops in the shortest possible time a solemn March will go down in Istanbul. But, as you know, anything similar will not be. Would be pointless military confrontation with death, with loss of the aircraft. One shot down a Russian plane would be the equivalent of the death of thousands of people. Separate killed to hide.

But this war will be a disaster, and much more for Erdogan. In fact the whole policy of the President of Turkey was based on the fact that he is a great and independent that it can safely send to hell the Americans and found a reliable friend in Russia. And it turns out that no friend he found, and found the enemy, who had bought the missiles and damaged relations with the United States. In General, the stupidity on stupidity and folly sits chases. The difference between Erdogan and Putin is that the President of Russia inside the country there is no opposition, and his Turkish colleague — indeed, there is. For example, the mayor of Istanbul — a representative of the opposition forces. A few years ago, besides, Turkey had a military coup attempt. Against this background, if Erdogan got involved in a war with Russia, he will break his neck.

“Erdogan thinks Turkish Sultan, is able to recreate the Ottoman Empire”

— Both Putin and Erdogan — this war is a disaster… But what if they increased their military presence in the Syrian district of Idlib?

— Erdogan pathologically ambitious person, even more than Putin. If the President, for example, polyuronides compares himself with Stalin or Peter I, the President of Turkey, quite sincerely imagines himself a Turkish Sultan with the ambitions of Suleiman the Magnificent, which is able to recreate the Ottoman Empire.

And yet Erdogan is afraid that him to Syria again will flood refugees — this time. And he has a problem with the Kurds is two. It is not for show-off fighting. He really is fighting for the security of their country. But the scope of action it is extremely limited. Because every dead soldier should be avenged. Otherwise Erdogan — rag. But to seek vengeance and do not enter into the teeth of the fist Russia — is impossible. But it is Erdogan’s turn into a political disaster. Because his opponents in Turkey, then say, “dear Friend, what have you done? With the West quarreled. Instead of West, you got Russia, which stabbed you in the back, and you then also quarreled, so what are you, edrena mother, politician? You’re just some idiot that greatly damaged relations with the world and sit on the ruins of its policy, and we have to pay for the whole thing with money and bodies of our soldiers?” That’s why I am sure that both Putin and Erdogan will seek to truce.

— But if still such a situation would happen, when some of the parties consciously or unconsciously will aggravate? What then?

— If there is something that can not be hidden… for Example, the Turks will begin to shoot down the Russian helicopters or planes — this is trouble for Putin and that is a problem for Erdogan. The debris will fly in both directions.

Another thing is that in this conflict there are many other forces that are very happy about the fight between Russia and Turkey. In the first place — this pleased Israel. This pleased the Americans. The Saudis because of this conflict quite well. They are important to have his neck snapped Syrian President Assad. Although, to be honest, Assad, the Saudis also do not care. They have one deadly enemy called Iran, which, as I’ve said before, supports Syria. What is bad for Iran is good for Saudi Arabia and for Israel.

— If the Turkey is still entered into full-scale war with Syria, coming to her aid the allies? Or a situation — the Turks still shoot down Russian aircraft, and Russia starts to bomb Turkey? NATO must stand on the side of their partners?

— If the Turks in the midst of a fight really shot down a Russian plane, Putin has three choices: declare bankruptcy and walk away from the presidency, sprinkled ashes on his head, but it is unlikely he will take advantage. The second option is the most hard to answer in Syria, without getting thus on the territory of Turkey. And the third option is to Bang on the Turks. I think that the third option is absolutely excluded. Borders of Turkey Putin under no circumstances go will not. And the bomb Turkey Putin will never happen. However, as long as Erdogan will not dare to bomb Russia. But within Syria, the Russians will cause, no doubt, a crushing blow to the Turks.

“In Syria, Putin is fighting for the remnants of its rating”

— The war in Syria — it is a purely “PR” — continues Leonid Radzikhovsky. — Putin is fighting for the remnants of his rating. He’s got a breath-taking situation. In Russia will soon have to pass a referendum on amendments to the Constitution. In fact — this referendum is a referendum about trust or distrust the current master of the Kremlin. What next will Putin do if the President, or go away, but will go with honor as the great leader, appointing his successor? The question is still open. But to publicly slap from her, so to speak, an ally of Erdogan and not answer anything, and only swear in response is just suicide. So he will have to answer. And to answer all trunks, with all my heart, but only within the limits of Idlib.

While the war is in Syria, NATO to get involved in it will not. Because in this situation Turkey, as such, are not affected. Military conflict around Idlib is not a military aggression against NATO countries. If a country, a NATO member, fighting on foreign soil, and in the course of this war she’s having any problems, should connect the North Atlantic Alliance? I understand that no. The Turks is not the first day fighting in Syria against the Syrian troops against Iranian soldiers, against some gangs. But NATO is not fit for them.

In the meantime, as Putin and Erdogan is very important that fire as something to trample, because there is nothing good nor one nor the other is not responsible.

— It turns out a stalemate…

— In the modern world any war is a stalemate. Take close to you the situation in the Donbass. The same stalemate.

And to end the war impossible, and not impossible to finish?

— That’s it. The modern world — it is not designed for wars. Alas, neither Erdogan nor Putin, is still not understood. It is during the time of the sultans was a war. The cavalry invaded, cuts the enemy. Someone who has chopped — and the winner. And now no one will chop. Once there are middlemen, negotiating… as a result, neither victory, nor defeat. And people killed, equipment destroyed.

