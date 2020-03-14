In the family of MacGregor, the tragedy occurred due to coronavirus (photo)

The former champion of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) in two weight categories Irishman Conor McGregor announced the death of a loved one due to a raging worldwide pandemic of coronavirus.

“The other day I had to announce to the world about a significant donation to the charity Tunnel To Towers Foundation (supports families of firefighters who perished on 11 September 2001 when a terrorist attack on the twin towers in new York. — Ed.). I brought the TV Studio the whole family, this show was ready to broadcast all the morning talk shows in the United States. Before the broadcast I got a call and was told that my beloved aunt Ann died. My poor friendly Auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the hell is going on? Good habits, which we now possess after this wild attack: hand hygiene, not touching his own face. Rest in peace, Ann Moore, I love you“—wrote the athlete on his page in Instagram.

Recall McGregor in his last fight in 40 seconds knocked out American Donald Serrone. Now for carrying out revenge with a Russian Habib Nurmagomedov, to whom the Irish lost in October 2018, Conor need to meet in the next battle with another American Justin Haiti and defeat him.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter