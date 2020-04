Attentive Kinopalace found “extra” items in the picture. They were modern tanks, which did not exist in the XIX century.

Moviegoers found the film Little women directed Greta gerwig the modern items that could not be in the 1860-ies, writes Independent.

So, the next Timothy Salame in the 39th minute picture of the sharp-sighted fans have seen the flask and a plastic water bottle accidentally left on the set.