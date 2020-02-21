In the final national selection for Eurovision 2020 will perform Tina, Jamal and Verka Serduchka

February 22 will be the final National selection for Eurovision 2020. In addition to the finalists, the audience for performances of stars of the Ukrainian show-business.

According to STB, the stage is Tina, Jamal and Verka Serduchka.

So, the live national selection Grand musical performance will open Verka Serduchka, who announced the release of a new mini-album.

Jury member Tina Karol also show-room, specially prepared for the final of Ukrainian selection.

And the winner of the Eurovision song contest in 2016 and former jury member Jamal will present the song “Gal”, co-written with hip-hop singer alyona alyona.

Recall that this Saturday will be the famous representative of Ukraine on Eurovision-2020. Reached the final six participants – their song you can listen to here.

The international song contest Eurovision-2020 will take place on 12, 14 and 16 may 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Earlier was presented the slogan contest, logo music shows and design stage and announced the names of presenters. Ukraine will perform in the second half of the first semi-final, which will be held may 12.