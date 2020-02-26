In the first frame from filming the third part of Jurassic World revealed his name

Started shooting the film “Jurassic World 3”. About this in his Twitter said the film’s Director, Colin Trevorrow, post a photo with a flare.

The photo, incidentally, reveals the name of the third part – “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Jurassic World: the dominion).

Dominion means sovereignty or control Board. Also, in the Bible, the word dominon (the “Board”) has implied the gift of God to mankind — to rule the Earth.

Day One#JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/UnQIUFwJ3t — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) February 25, 2020

We will remind, in the third part of “Jurassic World” will be the actors of the original film in 1993. Details about the plot have not been disclosed. The film is scheduled for June 2021.

Earlier, the Director showed a photo of a dinosaur, which will appear in the film.