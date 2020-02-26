In the first frame from filming the third part of Jurassic World revealed his name

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

В первом кадре со съемок третей части Мира Юрского периода раскрыли его название

Started shooting the film “Jurassic World 3”. About this in his Twitter said the film’s Director, Colin Trevorrow, post a photo with a flare.

The photo, incidentally, reveals the name of the third part – “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Jurassic World: the dominion).

Dominion means sovereignty or control Board. Also, in the Bible, the word dominon (the “Board”) has implied the gift of God to mankind — to rule the Earth.

We will remind, in the third part of “Jurassic World” will be the actors of the original film in 1993. Details about the plot have not been disclosed. The film is scheduled for June 2021.

Earlier, the Director showed a photo of a dinosaur, which will appear in the film.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article