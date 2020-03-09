In the footsteps of her husband Lorak: dzhigan fun with a bunch of girls on camera

In a network there was video on which rapper djigan having fun with the crowd of girls and licks the foot stranger in a nightclub.

The footage shows how dzhigan openly embraces and dances with several girls. His wife Oksana Samoilov, who on 18 February gave birth to their fourth child at this time was not near a musician. Provocative videos posted to Instagram (see below).

“Dzhigan girls. While his wife is home with the kids…” – reads the description of one of the videos.

Djigan and Samoilov

On the second clip geegun licking foot blonde in a nightclub that caused a storm of emotions in the network.

“Djigan, what a shame! Club licks the feet of the lady”, signed his post by the author.

Instagram users sharply criticized rapper from Ukraine, noting that the musician is degraded and disappointing my family and all the fans.

The Djigan and his wife, Oksana Samoilova 18 Feb 2020 was born the fourth child.

The couple also has three daughters.

A few weeks after birth Samoilova dzhigan started to make a strange video, while drunk, and lay them in the network.

Later it became known that the artist is treated in an addiction clinic and probably was separated from his wife.

Earlier, a similar situation occurred in the family of the singer Ani Lorak, her husband took video at a nightclub in the company of a young brunette.

In January 2019 lorac divorced with her husband Murat.

Author

Eva Romanova