In the former house of the priest found a treasure with precious stones

During the reconstruction of the former house of the priest of Saint-Tropez, workers found a treasure of sapphires, rubies, emeralds and diamonds. It is reported by Le Figaro.

Clarifies that a worker found them when we were cleaning out the fireplace. He came across a stash of several cigarette cases, each of which were gems.

According to the publication, only the treasure turned out to be about sixty stones.

It is also noted that the value of the treasure will be divided among the workers who discovered it and the new owner of the building.

Since 1928, this house belonged to the Church, and in 2017 it sold to the Belgian developer.