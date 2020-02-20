In the German city of 11 victims in the shooting

As a result of two armed attacks in the Western German city of Hanau on Wednesday, eight people were killed and five others injured, said local police. At the same time, Bild writes about the nine victims. Later, the attacker was found dead in his house with another dead body.

It is reported by the EP.

The attack occurred about 22:00 local time at two hookah bars in different parts of the city.

The offender opened fire in the first bar in the city centre, killing three people, and then moved to the neighborhood Kesselstadt and opened fire in the second bar, where five people died.

At the same time, Bild writes that the number of deaths as a result of two firings of 9 persons.

Authorities closed the area, while riot police began a large investigation. Earlier on Thursday, the police said that the suspect was found dead in his house.

“The alleged assailant was found dead at his address in Hanau. Special police also found another body on the spot,” police said.

Thus, according to Bild, the total number of deaths, along with striker, is 11 people.