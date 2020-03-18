In the house of the actress Jennifer Lawrence broke fan

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

В дом актрисы Дженнифер Лоуренс ворвалась фанатка

In the house of Hollywood actress and winner of the “Oscar” Jennifer Lawrence rushed the fan.

According to the publication TMZ, the Stalker just entered the star’s house, which is located in Beverly hills, through the main doors.
The girl was stopped by security guards who called the cops. At the time of entry, the star of “the hunger games” was home alone. As it turned out, fans of Lawrence of 23 years. On the question of why she did it, he said: “in Order to meet with Jennifer”.

Note to Jennifer Lawrence happens some trouble. So, in 2014, the hackers leaking her Nude photos. And during the 86th ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar”, the actress fell on the red carpet. A year earlier, Lawrence lost the dress, lifting the coveted “Oscar.” Then star won the award for her role in the film “My boyfriend — crazy”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article