In the house of the actress Jennifer Lawrence broke fan

In the house of Hollywood actress and winner of the “Oscar” Jennifer Lawrence rushed the fan.

According to the publication TMZ, the Stalker just entered the star’s house, which is located in Beverly hills, through the main doors.

The girl was stopped by security guards who called the cops. At the time of entry, the star of “the hunger games” was home alone. As it turned out, fans of Lawrence of 23 years. On the question of why she did it, he said: “in Order to meet with Jennifer”.

Note to Jennifer Lawrence happens some trouble. So, in 2014, the hackers leaking her Nude photos. And during the 86th ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar”, the actress fell on the red carpet. A year earlier, Lawrence lost the dress, lifting the coveted “Oscar.” Then star won the award for her role in the film “My boyfriend — crazy”.