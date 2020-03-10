In the Internet appeared the trailer of the animated film Mortal Kombat game

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Сети появился трейлер мультфильма по игре Mortal Kombat

Scene from the cartoon

The Network posted a new trailer of the cartoon “Legends “Mortal Kombat” Revenge of Scorpio”.

From here it becomes known, as was the establishment of a Scorpion and how he began to participate in a bloody battle.

The video showed the plot plot, battles and many iconic characters.

The cartoon will be released on April 12 (digital), two weeks fans will be able to purchase it on the media.

Cartoon directed Ethan Spaulding, who previously worked on the cartoon “Batman: Assault on Arkham”. In the work on the film also took part one of the creators of Mortal Kombat ed boon.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article