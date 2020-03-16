In the Italian monastery discovered one of the oldest in the world of swords

In the Museum at the monastery on San Lazzaro degli Armeni, a little island in the Venetian lagoon, discovered 5,000-year-old sword, reports ARTnet.

In 2017 the Italian student visited the Museum, where he saw the sword, which the researchers mistakenly given not more than several hundred years.

However, the girl, who at the time was getting a PhD in archeology, found the similarities with the weapons that she studied for her master’s thesis.

We are talking about the weapons early bronze age, when swords were first invented.

After more than two years of analysis it became clear that the girl was right: experts have determined the age of an artifact — more than 5000 years. Thus, the sword became one of the oldest known weapons in the world.