In the Italian Parliament defiantly took the flag of the European Union

Vice-President of the chamber of deputies in Italy Fabio Rampelli shot in his office the EU flag and put it on video. The corresponding video published portal Fratelli d Italia YouTube.

The politician said that the EU helps the countries that are experiencing difficulties with coronavirus infection.

The video Rampelli in a medical mask and white gloves, removes from the flagpole the flag of the European Union and hangs in its place the flag of Italy.

“Maybe I’ll see you later. Maybe,” the MP said in the video.

According to the latest data, Italy recorded more than 105 thousand cases of infection with a new type of virus, has killed more than 12.4 thousand people.