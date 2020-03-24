In the Libyan capital shelled the airport, killing foreigners

In the result of a missile strike controlled by the General of the Caliph Haftarot of illegal armed groups in Eastern Libya through the airport “Mitiga” in Tripoli, killing 2 foreign employee. It is reported by the Anadolu news Agency.

The missile strike killed two foreign officers, one citizen of Libya wounded.

It is also reported that great damage is caused to human settlements around the airport “Mitiga”.

Information on what nationalities of the dead were employees, not disclosed.